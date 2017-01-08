AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Questions about hacking swirl as Trump enters critical week
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump and his aides are entering a crucial week in his presidential transition as he and his Cabinet nominees undergo public questioning about their approach to Russia and potential conflicts of interests.
Most pressing during the upcoming days of confirmation hearings and Trump's first press conference in six months likely will be whether he accepts the conclusion of U.S. intelligence officials that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win the White House.
Trump's incoming chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Sunday that Trump indeed has accepted that Russia was responsible for the hacking, which targeted the Democratic National Committee and a top aide to former rival Hillary Clinton.
"He's not denying that entities in Russia were behind this particular campaign," Priebus said in a Sunday television interview.
That's more than Trump himself has said. As for potential retaliation, aides said those are decisions that Trump will make after he becomes president on Jan. 20.
---
FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein leads airport case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The FBI agent who interrogated Saddam Hussein alone for months after the former Iraqi leader's capture is now leading the investigation into the Florida airport shooting rampage blamed on an Iraq war veteran.
George Piro, special agent in charge of the FBI's Miami field office, was Saddam's sole interrogator beginning in January 2004. In previous interviews, Piro has said Saddam did not know his true identity — the Iraqi leader called him "Mr. George" — and that he posed as a high-level envoy who answered directly to then-President George W. Bush.
Now the 49-year-old Piro, a native of Beirut, Lebanon, fluent in Arabic and Assyrian, is in charge of the FBI investigation into the shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that left five people dead and six wounded. Federal prosecutors have charged Esteban Santiago, 26, with airport violence and firearms offenses that could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.
In announcing the charges filed Saturday, Piro said his thoughts are with the victims and their families.
"I want to ensure these families that law enforcement is working tirelessly in order to ensure justice is served," he said.
---
10 Things to Know for Monday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. TRUMP, NOMINEES WILL FACE MORE RUSSIA HACKING QUESTIONS
The president-elect plans a rare press conference this week, where reporters are sure to ask whether he accepts U.S. intelligence findings that Moscow meddled in the election.
2. AIRPORT SHOOTING SUSPECT COULD FACE DEATH PENALTY
Esteban Santiago, who is due to appear in court Monday, is accused of fatally shooting five travelers and wounding six others at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
---
Truck attack kills 4 Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of Israeli soldiers at a popular Jerusalem tourist spot Sunday, killing four people and wounding 17 others in the deadliest single attack of more than a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence.
The attack came at a time of heightened tensions in Jerusalem, where Palestinians have warned of dire consequences if incoming President Donald Trump follows through on his promise to move the U.S. Embassy to the city. The atmosphere among Israelis is also charged following last week's manslaughter conviction of an Israeli soldier who fatally shot a wounded Palestinian attacker.
Visiting the attack site, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was strong evidence the attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State group and suggested a link to previous vehicle attacks in Europe.
"We know that there is a sequence of terror attacks. There definitely could be a connection between them, from France to Berlin and now Jerusalem," he said.
Netanyahu offered no evidence to support the claim. While Israel has arrested several Palestinians who allegedly traveled to Syria to join IS, the group is not known to have any serious presence in Israel or the Palestinian areas. Israel has said that two gunmen who carried out a deadly attack in Tel Aviv last June were also inspired by IS.
---
'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' top fearful, joyful Golden Globes
"La La Land" steamrolled, "Moonlight" swooped in at the last minute and Meryl Streep offered a stirring rebuke to president-elect Donald Trump at a schizophrenic Golden Globes that pivoted between heartfelt moments of protest and a desire to sing and dance.
Damien Chazelle's bright-hued Los Angeles musical "La La Land" dominated the Beverly Hills, California, ceremony with seven awards — a Golden Globes record — including best motion picture, comedy or musical, further cementing its Oscar favorite status.
But perhaps its stiffest Academy Awards competition, Barry Jenkins' tender coming of age drama "Moonlight" — which competed largely in separate dramatic categories — took the night's final award, best movie drama. It was the film's only hardware despite six nominations.
Yet the night belonged to Meryl Streep, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree, who most articulated an argument for the inclusivity of the movies — an ongoing theme of the night — over the platform of the president-elect, who is to be sworn in Jan. 20.
Streep, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention, called Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter on the campaign trail the year's performance that most "stunned" her. Arguing for the international makeup of Hollywood, Streep listed off the far-flung homes of stars from Dev Patel to Ryan Gosling.
---
Streep wins Globe DeMille award, excoriates Trump
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Actress Meryl Streep earned a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes Sunday and in accepting, turned the spotlight away from herself.
She defended Hollywood and journalists, honored the late Carrie Fisher and took shots at President-elect Donald Trump, without mentioning his name.
Streep said a performance from the past year that stunned her came from the campaign trail, noting the incident where "the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country" imitated a disabled reporter from The New York Times, an incident replayed frequently in campaign advertising.
"It kind of broke my heart when I saw it," she said. "I still can't get it out of my head, because it wasn't in a movie. It was real life."
Streep said that "when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."
---
New storm hits West as South, New England slow to thaw
A winter storm that spread ice and snow from Mississippi to Maine is leaving behind cold so bitter that businesses and schools are closing in the South because the region still hasn't thawed.
Four deaths have blamed on the storm, which dropped more than a foot of snow in southern New England, caused a former governor to fall on his icy driveway in Mississippi and could bring the first below-zero weather to parts of North Carolina in more than 20 years.
Meanwhile, the West Coast is dealing with the next storm, which brought the potential of a crippling ice storm to western Oregon and heavy rain to California mountains used to seeing snow this time of year. Forecasters warned of possible mudslides and the worst flooding in more than a decade.
In the East, the worst, lingering problems were expected in North Carolina where up to 10 inches of snow and sleet fell in places Saturday .The deep freeze followed. Forecasters predict temperatures won't get above freezing in much of the state before Tuesday afternoon, a big problem in a place where officials depend on usually mild weather to melt away the ice and snow on less traveled routes. One person died in Montgomery County when a car slid off icy Interstate 73/74 into a tree Sunday morning, Gov, Roy Cooper said.
There some happy endings. Two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth were rescued from waist-high snow. A helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville. Cooper said rescuers got to the men about two hours later, just in the nick of time.
---
Rafsanjani, Iran leader whose life mirrored nation's, dies
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died Sunday after a decades-long career in the ruling elite, where his moderate views were not always welcome but his cunning guided him through revolution, war and the country's turbulent politics.
The political survivor's life spanned the trials of Iran's modern history, from serving as a close aide to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the 1979 Islamic Revolution to acting as a go-between in the Iran-Contra deal. He helped found Iran's contested nuclear program, but later backed the accord with world powers to limit it in exchange for sanctions relief.
Rafsanjani, who showed ruthlessness while in power but later pushed for reforms, died Sunday after suffering a heart attack, state media reported. He was 82.
Iranian media said he was hospitalized north of Tehran earlier Sunday, where doctors performed CPR in vain for nearly an hour and a half before declaring him dead.
A female state newscaster's voice quivered as she read the news. Rafsanjani, "after a life full of restless efforts in the path of Islam and revolution, had departed for lofty heaven," she said.
---
A parade of pinks on the Golden Globes red carpet
The pinks had it Sunday on the Golden Globes red carpet, from Ryan Michelle Bathe on the arm of hubby Sterling K. Brown to a stunning Lily Collins in princessy Zuhair Murad, hair up in a loose, dramatic bun.
Collins' couture gown was a light shade with a floral design. She went with her first choice to go with Harry Winston jewels.
"I love this color. It's fun, it's fresh, it's great," Collins told E! Entertainment from Beverly Hills, California.
Bathe shimmered in pink next to her man, who was dressed in a blue tuxedo as was his "This is Us" dad, played by Milo Ventimiglia. Dad wore Ralph Lauren.
Angela Bassett, accompanied by husband Courtney B. Vance, went for a deeper, reddish shade of pink in an off-the-shoulder look, while Karrueche Tran popped in a neon pink Dolce & Gabbana strapless gown that threatened to swallow her whole, tight top knot and all.
---
Rodgers works Hail Mary magic, Packers beat Giants 38-13
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers, master of the Hail Mary pass, struck again in another big moment.
Rodgers overcame a sluggish start and finished with four touchdown passes, including a momentum-swinging 42-yard heave to Randall Cobb at the end of the second quarter, to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 38-13 win Sunday over the New York Giants in an NFC wild-card game.
The Packers move on to face the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round next week.
Rodgers was 25 of 40 for 362 yards, continuing a remarkable run of quarterback play that helped the Packers win their final six games of the regular season to take the NFC North. Cobb finished with five receptions for 116 yards and three scores.
For much of the first half, the Giants' defense flustered the two-time NFL MVP. They got pressure on Rodgers and the secondary blanketed the Packers' talented receiving corps , and a few boos even rained down from the stands after New York built a 6-0 lead on two field goals by Robbie Gould.
