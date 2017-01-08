The Latest: Missing Tennessee woman found in woods

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

0:37 Santa Rosa Creek overflows at Moonstone Beach in Cambria

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open

1:51 Merced River expected to flood Sunday night in Yosemite Valley