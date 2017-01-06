Oregon standoff lawyer pleads not guilty in court scuffle

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport Pause

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

0:44 Passengers run for cover at FLL airport

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:42 Metro-east man donates his 240th pint of blood, reaching 30-gallon mark

1:02 14,000 sandbags: A race to protect Arroyo Grande Creek levee before heavy rains

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women