Remains of 5 bodies found in burned home in western Oregon

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden Pause

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes

0:58 Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:59 Rain soaks the North Coast and closes Highway 1