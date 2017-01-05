Attorney general pick Sessions has dueling images

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:02 14,000 sandbags: A race to protect Arroyo Grande Creek levee before heavy rains

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

0:58 Flooding in San Luis Obispo County