End of a tool era: Sears sells Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

1:37 Searching For Missing Mom

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point