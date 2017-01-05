Skiers in West gleefully take advantage of deep snow

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:59 Rain soaks the North Coast and closes Highway 1

0:58 Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest