Smucker recalls canned 9Lives, Special Kitty and EverPet cat food

Several brands of cat food have been recalled due to low levels of thiamine, also known as vitamin B1.
Canned Special Kitty, 9Lives and EverPet are being recalled by the J.M. Smucker Company, according to a news release from the company. The affected products were distributed to a limited number of retail customers from Dec. 20 through Jan. 3, 2017.
The issue was discovered by the company’s quality assurance team during a review of production records at the manufacturing facility. A complete list of the cat food brands and varieties recalled can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.
No illnesses related to the levels of vitamin B1 in the food have been reported so far, and the products are being recalled “out of an abundance of caution,” the company said in its release. But cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks can be at risk of developing a thiamine deficiency, since thiamine is essential for cats.
Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include: decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include: ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling and seizures, according to the release.
Contact your veterinarian immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency typically is reversible.
Consumers who have cans of cat food covered by the recall should stop feeding it to their cats and call the company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, or contact the company at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.
None of the company’s other products were affected by the recall, according to the release.
