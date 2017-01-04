A mother’s emotional plea keeps girl charged in her daughter’s death out of prison

Three days before Christmas 2015, Mary Elizabeth “MeMe” Wade and her friend, Murray Nixon, were stranded in a grassy area outside Emmanuel Baptist Church on Foster Road in north Macon.
The 2009 BMW 325i they’d been riding in had gotten stuck and the two tried to push it out of a patch of grass and mud. Nixon was run over and died.
Wade was indicted in August on three counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and one count each of driving under the influence while under 21, driving under the influence — less safe, and reckless driving. Wade’s blood alcohol concentration was .02 grams or more within three hours of driving.
She pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence — less safe.
Nixon’s mother, Laura Campbell made an emotional plea for mercy on Wade, saying she and her family didn’t agree with the decision to prosecute Wade.
Campbell said she and Wade’s mother have been life-long friends and their families have been friends for generations.
She said her family views what happened as a tragic accident.
In sentencing Wade, Bibb County Superior Court Judge Howard Simms said Campbell’s plea weighed heavily on his decision not to follow prosecutor’s recommendation that Wade be sentenced to prison.
Instead, Simms ordered Wade to serve a three-year suspended prison sentence on the condition that she tells her story to her peers as a form of community service. If she fails to comply with the condition, she could be sent to prison.
Wade also must serve 24 hours in jail, 10 years on probation and pay an $800 fine.
She was sentenced as a first offender, meaning if she successfully completes her sentence she won’t have a felony record.
District Attorney David Cooke described the facts of the case during the hearing:
Nixon and Wade, who’d both been drinking alcohol, took turns trying to push the car.
On the last attempt, Wade put the car in neutral while Nixon was behind the car and the BMW rolled backward, running over her.
When questioned by police, an officer detected the smell of alcohol on Wade and she was taken to a hospital for blood to be drawn. Her blood alcohol level was .125, more than one and a half times the legal limit for a 21-year-old to drive. Nixon’s autopsy showed her blood alcohol level was .184.
Empty alcohol containers were found near the car and an empty case was found inside it.
Police also found a receipt for the alcohol from just before 11 p.m. from a convenience store on Forsyth Road.
A friend who was with Wade and Nixon has told authorities Wade had a fake ID.
Speaking before she was sentenced, Wade said she and Nixon had been catching up after she’d come home from college at the University of Georgia. Nixon was a student at Georgia Southern.
They’d gone out to eat, seen a movie and looked at Christmas lights.
She apologized to her family and to Nixon’s saying, “I am so sorry.”
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Amy Leigh Womack: 478-744-4398, @awomackmacon
