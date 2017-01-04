Ivanka Trump to live just 2 blocks from the Obamas in this $5 million DC mansion

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?' Pause

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach