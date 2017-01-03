Pentagon to waive bonus repayments for majority of California National Guard soldiers

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs Pause

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

1:11 How the Paso Robles Police Department is using body cameras

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

2:05 New SLO County Board of Supervisors sworn in

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:37 A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos