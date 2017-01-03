Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized.

0:37 A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos Pause

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

2:05 New SLO County Board of Supervisors sworn in

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned