Suspect in trooper's slaying said in text he was the killer

This undated photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Trooper Landon Weaver, who was killed responding to a domestic complaint Friday evening, Dec. 30, 2016, in a rural area in Huntingdon County, in central Pennsylvania. The suspect in the fatal shooting of Weaver was shot and killed after making threats to police who located him Saturday morning, authorities said.
A memorial to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Landon Weaver is seen at the State Police Huntingdon Barracks in Huntingdon, Pa., Monday, Jan.2, 2017, after Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, who was stationed at the barracks, was killed while investigating a reported violation of a protection from abuse order Friday night. State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver's death after an overnight manhunt.
Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Tyree Blocker speaks, with Gov. Tom Wolf at right, as Wolf visits the State Police Huntingdon Barracks to offer his condolences, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, after Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, who was stationed at the barracks, was killedvwhile investigating a reported violation of a protection from abuse order Friday night. State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver's death after an overnight manhunt.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at the State Police Huntingdon Barrack at the State Police Huntingdon Barracks in Huntingdon, Pa., Monday, Jan.2, 2017, after Trooper Landon Weaver, 23, who was stationed at the barracks, was killed while investigating a reported violation of a protection from abuse order Friday night. State police shot and killed the suspect in Weaver's death after an overnight manhunt.
This photo provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Jason Robison. Robison, a suspect in the fatal shooting of first-year Pennsylvania Trooper Landon Weaver, was shot and killed after making threats to police who located him Saturday morning, Dec. 31, 2016, authorities said.
