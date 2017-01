Today in History

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink Pause

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car

0:27 Watch a mystery surfer cruise down a flooded Grover Beach road

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:09 Jerry Brown: 'Aesop has some credibility'

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company

1:25 Atascadero High School's time capsule reveals town's beginnings