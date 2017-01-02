2 killed in crash following Connecticut carjacking, chase

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws Pause

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

2:02 SLO County shelter pup Sugar Bear has wheels to get around. Watch her go.

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned