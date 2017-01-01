Kitty litter helps Wyoming bentonite past drilling slump

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House Pause

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety