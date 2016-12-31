New subway line, awaited since the 1920s, is set to roll

5:10 Tour the oasis of tiki power couple Wendy and Dan Cevola Pause

1:11 How the Paso Robles Police Department is using body cameras

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

0:26 Jerry Brown signs climate bill: 'This is big'

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned