Woman foils would-be robber by biting him, loses a tooth

A man suspected of trying to rob two women during two separate incidents was in jail on Friday facing an aggravated robbery charge.
Justin Ray Graves, 22, was arrested about 4 p.m. Thursday by patrol officers responding to a robbery call on Clearfork Main Street near Hulen Street, according to a police report.
WFAA reported that one woman told police she stopped riding her bicycle to take a selfie and a man reached from behind her and grabbed her cellphone.
So she bit him, said Sgt. Marc Povero, a Fort Worth police spokesman.
“She actually bit the individual’s hand,” Povero said. “It actually pulled out one of her teeth when he yanked his hand out of her mouth.”
Police say Graves, of Seagoville, matches the description of a man suspected in another incident that occurred about 11 a.m. Thursday in the same general area.
A woman jogging under a bridge on the Trinity Trail west of Hulen Street said she was chased by a man in a black hoodie, Povero said. She told police she screamed and sprinted away with him running behind her until another runner responded to her cries for help, Povero said.
The man ran off, Povero said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments