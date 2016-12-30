The late, great Pan Pan: Daddy or granddaddy to a quarter of today’s captive pandas

0:29 Workers replace bell tower on 115-year-old schoolhouse in Arroyo Grande Pause

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis