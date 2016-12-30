The golf club came out when he learned he had to buy a car to claim a prize

Linsey Owens wasn’t too happy when he found out he had to buy a car to get his scratch-off prize.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the 83-year-old Sarasota man was so angry that he took it out on a car salesman using a golf club and his own car.
A local Nissan dealership had a sales event Wednesday in the JC Penney parking lot at the Sarasota Square Mall. Around 6:30 p.m., Owens walked up to an event employee and said he won a prize.
The employee told Owens that he could only claim the prize if he bought a car. Owens began cursing and yelling at employees, according to the probable cause affidavit, and walked back to his white Honda.
As the employee, who broke the news to him, stood in a row of cars that were for sale, Owens sped down the aisle and swerved at him. Owens’ side mirror hit the employee’s arm, leaving a red mark, according to the affidavit.
In a video referenced in the report, Owens got out of his car and took a golf club out of his trunk. He swung the club at the employee and hit the right side of his face. Owens caused more of a disturbance, then drove away.
Deputies interviewed Owens and then placed him under arrest. He faces two felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
