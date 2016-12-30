Markets Right Now: US stocks waver in early trading

1:19 North Carolina lifetime valentines are a love for the ages Pause

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

0:29 Workers replace bell tower on 115-year-old schoolhouse in Arroyo Grande

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

2:42 Trump's White House