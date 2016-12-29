Disabled coal workers are penniless and desperate after lawyer caught in fraud probe

0:28 Atascadero's Elijah Cooks turns Lompoc game into dunk contest Pause

2:36 How the U.S. census will change in 2020

0:50 Baby beluga whale born at SeaWorld in Texas

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built