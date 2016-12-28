What do Justin Bieber and Cecil the Lion have in common? White House petitions

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack