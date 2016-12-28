Think sharks are scary? There’s a new critter swimming in this bay

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs