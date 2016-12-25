Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?
April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."
April 3, 2016, marks the 20th anniversary of the capture of Theodore Kaczynski, a mathematical prodigy turned domestic terrorist known as the Unabomber. Here's a look back at Kacysnski's past and his deadly ties to California.
A 21-second animation of infrared and visible imagery from NOAA's GOES-East satellite from Jan. 19 to 21 shows the movement one frontal system moving across the southern U.S. followed by a second storm system that is expected to bring the powerful winter storm to the Mid-Atlantic.
Seven Republican presidential candidate hopefuls gathered in Charleston, South Carolina, for the first GOP debate of 2016. In between all candidates attacking President Obama, however, the evening often turned into a one-on-one battle between Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz.
Proper hand washing is one of the most important things we can do to prevent the spread of germs and illness. So, wash your hands people! Soap, water, 20 seconds is all it takes. These tips come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.