Megachurch pastor says Christianity doesn’t hinge on Jesus’ birth, and a debate rages

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients Pause

4:37 Secret Santa inspires kindness during sleigh ride in Independence

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:37 Take a look at South County's holiday decorations, from Nipomo to Shell Beach