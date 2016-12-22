5 kids living in a car at Walmart looked hungry and smelled dirty. The parents didn’t.

2:23 Has a Black president changed America? Pause

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

1:32 Timelapse video: Paso Robles to Cambria on Hwy. 46

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made