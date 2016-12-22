National

December 22, 2016 6:20 AM

Oregon smokejumper deployed to Alabama dies after fall

The Associated Press
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

A federal smokejumper deployed to Alabama to help battle wildfires has died a month after falling over a concrete railing while walking back to his hotel.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates says 52-year-old Ray Fernandez Rubio, of Oregon, died in a hospital Monday after suffering a head injury Nov. 22.

Al.com (http://bit.ly/2if4Vi7) reports that Rubio had completed his assignment and was going to return to Oregon when he fell over a railing into a Birmingham parking garage.

Rubio, a husband and father, was a longtime smokejumper with the Deschutes National Forest. He was trained to parachute into wildfires to battle them from within.

Yates says forestry officials had a team in Alabama to support Rubio's family during his hospital stay.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

View more video

Nation & World Videos