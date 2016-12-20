More pregnant women use pot for morning sickness, study finds. That raises concerns.

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

0:37 Obama lights National Christmas Tree for final time

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:15 Forbes Pipe Organ concert sing-along enjoyed by all at the Performing Art Center

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety