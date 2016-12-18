At 86, he finally gets his bachelor’s degree

3:29 Mother talks about losing son Pause

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:33 Fashions from SLO County's past now on display

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO