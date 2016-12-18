Salmonella in a food powder plant adds up to 13 recalls (so far) of popular products

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

1:07 The holidays are at home with the Fortinis

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

0:40 County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night