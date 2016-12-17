For all your ugly Christmas sweater needs, here are the best ones on the market

Since starting as an ironic trend at college dorm parties, Christmas sweaters have become a million-dollar industry that has burst into the mainstream.
Now, Christmas sweaters are an absolute must-have for any holiday party. Unfortunately, their popularity also means there are quite literally thousands of options to choose from, but luckily, we’re here to tell you the absolute best ones for each occasion.
— If you’re feeling fancy
For the people who want to feel high class even as they sport ridiculous holiday apparell, you can’t go wrong with Tipsy Elves’ Swarovski Crystal Kringle Sweater. Crafted from more than 24,000 individual crystals, this sweater featuring Santa with his bag of toys riding a unicorn through space costs $30,000 and is being marketed as the most expensive Christmas sweater in the world.
$30,000. 24,274 individually placed @swarovski crystals. 52 hours to hand-make. https://t.co/22snOXXsJQ pic.twitter.com/Y3LHvYRiae— Tipsy Elves (@TipsyElves) December 14, 2016
As of Thursday though, a Tipsy Elves representative said no one has actually bought the sweather, though there have been inquiries. But if you don’t have a cool 30 grand to spend on what is probably a very uncomfortable seasonal item, Tipsy Elves is also selling a few other Swarovski collaborations that are priced more moderately at $99.
— If you’re feeling naughty
Let’s face it: Christmas is one of the best times to party all year round, and when you party you don’t always want to worry about what Santa would think.
If you want to cut loose but also show your festive side, there are plenty of options, some of which are, quite frankly, not appropriate for publication. But in the tame but still edgy side, you can sport this “Holiday Cheer” sweater with a red Solo cup, this one of a Christmas elf rocking the turntables as a DJ or, if you also want to remember the reason for the season, this one featuring Jesus breakdancing to celebrate his birthday. Tipsy Elves also features a whole bunch of more, um, adult sweaters too.
— If you love your pets just as much as Santa
Cat lovers, rejoice! Feline puns abound in this “Meowy Cat-mas” sweater.
Dog lovers can also get in the fun with this sweater featuring an adorable pug.
And if you’re the kind of person who likes to match with your pet, here are 10 different dog sweaters with a holiday flair.
— If you can’t let Christmas get in the way of repping your team
Happy #NationalUglySweaterDay! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/nGi8q7zS0j— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 16, 2016
Lucky for you, the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and even some college teams have their own ugly sweaters through Fanatics.
May your ugly sweater make you as excited as this Golden State Warriors fan.
— If you’re a movie buff
With the recent release of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” now is the perfect time to stock up on your R2-D2-themed sweaters or, if you’re feeling a little less than jolly about the holidays, you can go with Darth Vader.
There are also plenty of superhero-themed sweaters out there, from the Hulk to Spiderman to Captain America.
If you prefer the classics, though, you can’t go wrong with this sweater that quotes one of the most iconic Christmas movies ever, “Home Alone,” or this one with a reference to “A Christmas Story.” There’s even one for “Christmas Family Vacation.”
— If you’re feeling hungry
Candy canes, cookies, gingerbread men ... everyone knows that Christmas is especially great if you have a sweet tooth.
And if anyone judges you for that, just know: Cookie Monster has your back.
— If you prefer to envision Santa as a buff older man with plenty of muscles
The number of sweaters out there featuring a shirtless Santa with abs for days is staggering.
— If you love memes and all things the internet
There’s a Harambe ugly Christmas sweater out there, because of course there is. There’s also one featuring the wildly popular “Good Kermit/Evil Kermit” meme, as well a “crying Michael Jordan” one.
— If you’re all about authenticity
Let’s not forget that for all the ugly Christmas sweater craze, there was once a time when people wore these sweaters non-ironically, when companies were striving to make their holiday wear deliberately hideous. If you’re against the commercialization of ugly sweaters but still want to wear a truly terrible sweater from the 1980s, than RustyZipper.com is the place for you. They’ve got sweaters that light up, sweater vests that are about half stocking and tie-dye sweaters with Christmas trees. What a time to be alive.
