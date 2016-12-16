Mary and Joseph taking selfies? Wise Men on Segways? A modern twist on the nativity

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:40 County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:02 Watch this sea lion pup chomp on fish after being rescued

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success