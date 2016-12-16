Potato and tortilla chips recalled due to salmonella risk

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery Pause

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

1:38 Students cheer as their teacher becomes a U.S. citizen

2:03 Formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva meet for first time after separation

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes