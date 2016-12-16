Neighbors raise a stink over used toilet paper someone keeps dumping in a vacant lot

2:55 Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush Pause

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

2:40 Bond denied for Chester mother charged in newborn's death

1:14 Husband, relatives support Chester mom accused in newborn's refrigerator death

1:18 Grandfather of dead Chester baby speaks out

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

1:48 Judge orders evaluation for Chester mother accused in newborn's refrigerator death