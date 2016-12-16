Kindness of strangers rids a woman’s home of bedbugs

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast Pause

1:41 How prepared are you for an earthquake?

0:37 Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

0:54 Dan Baum's advice for Top 20 Under 40 winners

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling