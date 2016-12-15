Donors keep ‘paying it forward’ by paying for Christmas layaway items across nation

The kindness of one secret donor has inspired giving from another couple. And they’d like to see the chain keep going.
A California couple paid off more than $30,000 in Christmas-related layaway items at a Memphis Walmart, helping 135 families.
The Commercial Appeal reports that Steve and Samantha Bryson paid off more than $30,000 in Christmas-related layaway items at a Memphis Wal-Mart. The couple told the paper they were inspired by a television report about a “secret Santa” that paid off almost $46,000 in layaway items at a Pennsylvania Walmart.
And the Brysons — Steve, the CEO of record lable I55 Productions LLC, told the paper he was “dirt poor growing up” in Memphis — went public to inspire others to pick up where they left off.
“We just want people to know about it so other people can keep paying it forward,” Samantha Bryson said. “On whatever level you can.”
It is the season for giving — and many people are helping strangers by paying layaway items.
Country music star Tim McGraw’s mother paid off more than $5,000 in items at a Florida Walmart, according to a Jacksonville television station.
An anonymous couple paid off $30,000 in layaways in Springfield, Missouri, according to the News-Leader.
Another couple in Waynesville, North Carolina, paid off more than $1,000 in layaway items at Walmart, according to a North Carolina television station.
Seattle Seahawks rookie CJ Prosise paid off layaway balances for 17 families at a Burlington store in Colonial Heights, Virginia, near where he grew up.
There are likely dozens – perhaps hundreds — more stories of people giving to others across the country this holiday season, a welcome sign on generosity across the nation.
