Facebook is working to develop its own television shows, according to media reports

0:30 Fishing in the Lowcountry? You'll probably catch a shark Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:06 Combating cancer a wreath at a time

0:42 Morro Bay murder defendant makes his first appearance in court

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:43 Watch SLO firefighters learn how to fight a house fire

0:49 Cate Boller talks about Arroyo Grande girls soccer team's early-season success

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:37 Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California