Pokémon Go is a no-go when it comes to real exercise

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes Pause

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire