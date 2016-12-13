Seeing how people treat her autistic brothers gave an 11-year-old her life calling

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"