Parents of accused pizzeria gunman: ‘He’s not the monster’ in reports

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets Pause

1:41 Drink and be merry: TX Bourbon line stretches around the block

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

1:22 Highlights: Foot Locker 2016 Cross Country National Finals

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made