University team suspended over racist, misogynistic messages

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:45 Trump campaign calls Putin stronger leader than Obama - Election Rewind

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

1:38 Jordan Cunningham, winner of 35th District state Assembly race, talks about his goals

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes