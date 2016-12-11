Cadillac condemns casting call seeking actors for a ‘neo-Nazi’ role

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother Pause

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:40 Witness: Woman hurled brick, set house on fire

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

1:22 Highlights: Foot Locker 2016 Cross Country National Finals

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes