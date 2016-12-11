He joined a white supremacist gang for protection. It led to his gruesome death

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes Pause

1:22 Highlights: Foot Locker 2016 Cross Country National Finals

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

4:17 Laurence Juber Trio use music to become mentors at Morro Bay High School

1:33 Mission Prep's Jennifer Laird: 2016 Tribune County Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes