What’s a football fan to do when his wife gives him a bowl of roses?

Sometimes you’ve just gotta cry in joy.
The man in the video is a huge Penn State fan and has always wanted to go to the Rose Bowl, according to this YouTube description.
His wife surprises him with tickets to Penn State’s Jan. 2 game against Southern California.
The bowl of roses is a nice touch, and his reaction is priceless as he wonders where in the world she got the money to do it (ticket prices start at $440 each).
If you know them, we’d love to write more about them.
sannarelli@centredaily.com
Comments