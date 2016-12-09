Lois Capps, nicest member of Congress, unloads (in her way) about what she won’t miss

1:47 Idaho-made ornaments will add sparkle to U.S. Capitol Christmas tree Pause

1:27 It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

0:56 O Capitol Christmas tree, how Idaho loves thee

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:35 Watch drivers navigate Cuesta Grade in the rain

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire