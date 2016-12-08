Shark’s 8,500-mile odyssey ends on a N.C. fisherman’s hook

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery Pause

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery

1:00 SLO High School's computer lab destroyed by fire; arson suspected

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

2:26 Listen to Jungle Fire, playing Dec. 10 at the Holiday Funk & Folk Fest in SLO

1:19 Pismo Mayor Shelly Higginbotham says emotional goodbye during her final council meeting

1:03 Veteran on getting RV: It was like 'winning the lottery'

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

4:32 Rep. Lois Capps says goodbye to the job that is "always about the people"