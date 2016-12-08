Firefighter: Warehouse missing from fire-inspection records

1:00 SLO High School's computer lab destroyed by fire; arson suspected Pause

2:26 Listen to Jungle Fire, playing Dec. 10 at the Holiday Funk & Folk Fest in SLO

1:03 Veteran on getting RV: It was like 'winning the lottery'

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

0:52 Tour a Mediterranean garden blooming in Morro Bay

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016