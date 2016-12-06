Python big gulp: Three whole deer in one big snake belly

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery Pause

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

1:17 World War II vet remembers Pearl Harbor

1:40 Kansan who died at Pearl Harbor finally laid to rest

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue