Couple wins $1 million on a lottery ticket sold to them by mistake

0:48 The top baby names of 2016 Pause

1:28 'Super Bowl of Math' at Fort Mill Elementary

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code

0:22 Easy as Pi: This 12-year-old can recite up to 576 digits

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO